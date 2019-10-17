Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $14.52. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000.

