Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 535,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,987,000 after acquiring an additional 335,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,175,000 after acquiring an additional 482,312 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 7,375,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

