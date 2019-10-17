Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 24,920 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $30,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 3.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Argan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Argan by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.65 million. Argan had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

