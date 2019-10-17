Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 68,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in China Mobile by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

CHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

