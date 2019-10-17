Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 223,193 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.38% of SpartanNash worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 171,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,564 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 241,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Pivotal Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

