Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Flushing Financial worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $46,034. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $589.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.