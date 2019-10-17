Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,077,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Onespan worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 121.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 570,944 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 15.7% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 327,622 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Onespan during the second quarter valued at $3,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Onespan by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 174,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Onespan by 35.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $594.06 million, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.23. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Onespan had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Onespan’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

