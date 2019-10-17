Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

