Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,092,000 after purchasing an additional 171,226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,166,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 922,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 39,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.31. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $104.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

