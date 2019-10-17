Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $154.88. 56,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,567. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.4507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.