Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Decreased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.70. 1,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

