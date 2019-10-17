Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

