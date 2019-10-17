Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.80

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 2063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several research firms have commented on VEOEY. ValuEngine cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Veolia Environnement from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35.

About Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.