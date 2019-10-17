Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.