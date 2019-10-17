Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,649,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,326. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

