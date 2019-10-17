Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.30 ($8.45).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 353.30 ($4.62) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 522.29. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $924.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

