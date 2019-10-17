Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Viacom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,246,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Viacom by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 186,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAB stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAB. Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

