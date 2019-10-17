Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT Set at $6.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been given a $6.00 price target by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRAY. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,126. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $253.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viewray will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viewray news, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 131,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,100.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viewray by 87.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Viewray by 13.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 649,593 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Viewray by 204.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 713,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 478,819 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Viewray by 35.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viewray by 431.0% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

