Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after purchasing an additional 171,826 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 144,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,656. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

