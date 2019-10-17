Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,348 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.16. 15,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,696. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.86 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

