Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,688.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.54. 362,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.67.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

