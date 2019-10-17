Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 572,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $162.23. 43,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $164.34.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

