Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,103 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 340,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,082. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

