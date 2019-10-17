Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 5,268 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 233,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. 89,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

