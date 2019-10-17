VINchain (VIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $245,490.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $245,490.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00230410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.01105274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088335 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.