Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 8,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

