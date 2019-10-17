Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 192,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Visa by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.24. The company has a market cap of $351.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

