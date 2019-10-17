Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 7.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.18. 620,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

