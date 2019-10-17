Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 61.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,542,000 after acquiring an additional 134,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 2,674,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,502. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

