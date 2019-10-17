Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index comprises approximately 1.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 89,193,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the second quarter worth $162,559,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 796.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,995 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,049,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

