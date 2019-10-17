Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183,581 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

