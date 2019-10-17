Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.76. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

