Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy accounts for approximately 5.6% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra Energy worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra Energy by 85.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 352,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 192.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 153,470 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vistra Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 168,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,769. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

