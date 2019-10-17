Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 140,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

