Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €182.92 ($212.69).

VOW3 has been the subject of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €169.78 ($197.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €153.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.84. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1 year high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

