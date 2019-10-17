Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.00

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 590177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.36).

FAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Get Volution Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.52 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.