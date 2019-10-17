Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAN. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $380.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.18. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

