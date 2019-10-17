VouchForMe (IPL) Hits Market Cap of $703,769.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 25% lower against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $703,769.00 and approximately $29,489.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00230211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.01094428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088330 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.