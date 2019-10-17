vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Update

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,180,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,751 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

