Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 415.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after acquiring an additional 549,575 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.