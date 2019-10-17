Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.52

Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WGB stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Walker Greenbank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.20.

Get Walker Greenbank alerts:

About Walker Greenbank

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Greenbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Greenbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.