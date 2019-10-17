Wam Microcap (ASX:WMI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Wam Microcap Ltd (ASX:WMI) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.41 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.41 ($1.00), 95,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.42 ($1.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.28.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,800.00 ($39,574.47).

Wam Microcap Company Profile (ASX:WMI)

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

