Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

