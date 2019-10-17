Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Financial Analysis

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Waterstone Financial and E*TRADE Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 1 4 8 0 2.54

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus target price of $47.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.08%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and E*TRADE Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $191.90 million 2.47 $30.75 million N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.32 $1.05 billion $3.89 10.03

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 15.55% 7.76% 1.57% E*TRADE Financial 36.75% 18.44% 1.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Waterstone Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

