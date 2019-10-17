Waves Community Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,115.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,115.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

