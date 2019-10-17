WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.74-4.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $436-453 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.00 million.WD-40 also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.74-4.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on WD-40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

WDFC traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.47. 37,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $189.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

