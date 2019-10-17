Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 13,438 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 2,616,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,647,445. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.