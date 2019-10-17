Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,603 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,896. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average of $131.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.