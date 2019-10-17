Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,905,000 after purchasing an additional 944,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,065,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,645,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,780. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

