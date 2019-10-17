Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

